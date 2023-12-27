BJP protests against Delhi govt over supply of substandard drugs

Days after the LG recommended a CBI inquiry into the procurement and supply of alleged spurious and non-standard drugs in the Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics, the Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

At a demonstration held near the AAP office under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, members of the saffron party, blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over the matter and demanded their resignation.

Addressing the members, Sachdeva said, “Distribution of fake and poor quality medicines in Delhi government hospitals amounts to playing with lives of people. Both Kejriwal and Bharadwaj knew from July about fake medicines but did not take any steps to stop their distribution which proves their connivance in the medicines scam. They should take responsibility and resign.”

Notably, the Delhi government has claimed that a complaint against the officer has been made in this regard with the LG.

Attacking Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP chief said,“ Kejriwal used to claim that his government’s health model is a pioneer in the country. But, today his government’s health model stands exposed inundated in corruption and non performance.”

He claimed the Delhi government’s hospitals lack medical tests and x-ray etc.

“We will take this fake and poor medicines distribution scam of the Kejriwal government to every corner of the city and press for the resignation of the CM and the Health minister of Delhi,” added Sachdeva.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, “I have not seen a government stoop as low as to allow distribution of fake and poor quality medicines in government hospitals like the Arvind Kejriwal government. Since early this year the fake medicines issue was in the knowledge of the Chief Minister but he ignored it for clearly nefarious reasons.”