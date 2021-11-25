BJP legislators to raise issues affecting Delhi during Assembly session

The BJP legislators have decided to raise the issues of deadly pollution, costly fuel due to VAT, new liquor policy, and injustice with the farmers of Delhi during one day Delhi Assembly session on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has also sent a notice to the Speaker for a short-term discussion on these issues, said Bidhuri.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared to face the burning issues of the people, but the opposition has decided to raise these issues, alleged Bidhuri.

People’s lives are in danger due to pollution, the Supreme Court has said that the Delhi government did not make any preparations to avoid pollution, he alleged.

The Central government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by reducing excise duty, but the Delhi government is not reducing VAT in Delhi despite its promise, causing a heavy burden on the pockets of the public, Bidhuri alleged.

Terming the new liquor policy as fatal for Delhi, Bidhuri alleged that liquor shops are being opened in the streets and people have come out to protest it. Pressure will be put on the government to immediately withdraw this policy, monsoon water has so far accumulated in the fields of 100 villages, crops of farmers has been destroyed by rainwater, farmers have not been able to sow a new crop, Delhi government has not given compensation to the farmer, alleged the leader of the Opposition.

None of the promises made by the Kejriwal government have been fulfilled, but the answer to every question will be sought from the government during one day special Assembly session, claimed Bidhuri.