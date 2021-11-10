BJP legislators protest outside Kejriwal residence for second consecutive day demanding reduction of VAT on fuel

Delhi BJP legislators for the second consecutive day staged a demonstration outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal residence demanding a reduction of VAT on fuel price.

BJP legislators, led by the leader of the Opposition Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday again gathered outside the Kejriwal residence and staged the demonstration demanding relief of Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel price by reducing VAT.

After winning the assembly elections in 2015 Kejriwal had promised that VAT rates in Delhi would be the lowest compared to other states in the next five years, but the promise was never met, alleged Bidhuri.

Instead of reducing the VAT, the Delhi government is charging the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, the leader of the Opposition alleged.

Kejriwal has forgotten his promise, in 2015 VAT was applicable at 20 per cent on petrol and 12 per cent on diesel, Kejriwal government has increased it to 30 per cent, in July 2020 VAT on diesel was reduced to 16.75 per cent, but petrol is still being charged at 30 per cent, claimed Bidhuri.

Following the Central government’s decision to reduce excise duty on fuel price, as many as 25 state governments have given relief to the public by cutting down VAT on fuel, but the Kejriwal government is charging the highest Vat on fuel prices, alleged Bidhuri. The demonstration outside the Kejriwal residence will continue till Kejirwail does not reduce the VAT on fuel price, warned Bidhuri.