Bjp leader Chahal and others booked for violating Section 144

Delhi Gymkhana director and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal along with 5 other club members and officials, who were carrying out Tiranga Yatra on Saturday morning have been booked for the violation of section 144.

DCP New Delhi has confirmed the incident and the action taken regarding it.

An FIR under Sections 186 and 188 has been registered and legal action has been initiated at Chanakya puri police station.

According to the police sources, in view of the Independence Day ceremony, section 144 has been imposed in many areas and routes of Delhi for security reasons. But, despite this, a group was seen carrying our Tiranga march in the Chanakyapuri area without permission.

Moreover, this march was being carried out, while Independence Day full dress rehearsal was on.

An FIR under relevant sections has been registered. Further legal action is being initiated.