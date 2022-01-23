BJP forcing ED to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today informed that BJP’s Central Government is forcing the ED to arrest Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

He said, “This is an old trick of the BJP, when it realises it will lose elections, it sends out the central agencies to prey on us.”

Kejriwal said, “We won’t spiral into a hue and cry spectacle like Charanjit Singh Channi Ji; he was on the wrong side and his mountains of cash have been exposed. We know we have not done anything wrong, we have faced this earlier too, we are just waiting for them to come now.”

Attacking on BJP, Kejriwal further said, “The election season is here. Five states await the change of government this time around. Naturally, the BJP has now turned towards the agencies at the disposal of its Central Government and is making the officers work relentlessly to attack the opposition.”

We have gotten to know through our sources that the BJP Government is forcing the Enforcement Directorate to arrest Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain before the Punjab Elections, claimed AAP convenor.

He continued, “As a party and as a family, we have just one thing to say — you are all welcome; we are waiting for you with open arms. The Central Government has conducted malicious raids against Satyendar Jain two times prior to this as well. They couldn’t find even a pennyworth’s mistake back then. We’ll be happy to have them around this time as well. We have nothing to fear.”

The Delhi CM said, “This conspiracy is being hatched during the peak of the elections so there won’t just be raids. Probably, there will be arrests too.”

He added, “21 of our MLAs were arrested. But in the end, the Courts ridiculed the BJP and rubbished the charges they framed us in. What’ll happen with Satyendar Jain? They’ll send him to jail, he’ll come out on bail after 5-10 days.”