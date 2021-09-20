BJP expels 3 councillors for ‘corruption’; two of them likely to join AAP

Taking strict action against complaints of corruption in BJP ruled municipal corporations, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday expelled three councillors from the party for six years, stating that some more will face the music in future if found guilty of financial irregularities. Two of the three councillors expelled are expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party later in the day.

The three councillors have been suspended over complaints of “excessive financial corruption,” Adesh Gupta said.

Gupta wrote to the three councillors – Rajni Bablu Pandey from New Ashok Nagar, Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar (Ward N-15) and Sanjay Thakur from Said-ul-Ajaib – informing them of the party’s decision, on Sunday.

In the letters sent to the three councillors on Sunday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote: “This is to inform you that owing to several complaints of excessive financial corruption from the people, you have been suspended from Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership for a period of six years. You have been informed of these complaints many times in the past and have been asked to correct your corrupt behaviour, but no improvement was seen. Therefore, you are expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect.”

Ahead of the municipal polls scheduled to be held early next year, Gupta warned that there will be zero tolerance against corruption and more councillors will face the music for their involvement in corrupt practices. “Incoming weeks, strict action will be taken against more councillors and municipal officials,” he warned.

“After complaints were received against them, we got it cross-checked and verified from our sources. We also warned them to correct their corrupt behaviour but they did not follow the instructions,” Gupta said.

Gupta explained that the BJP works on a zero-tolerance policy and corruption won’t be tolerated at any cost. “All councillors should do public service with sincerity and honesty. If there is any laxity on this account or any corruption is detected, strict action will be taken,” Gupta warned.

Expelled councillor Madan said that she was not being given adequate support from BJP and she was unable to fulfil promises made to her constituents because of the lack of funds. “I had informed BJP a couple of days ago that I will be joining AAP. Why did they wait till now to expel me? When I told them I was joining the AAP, they asked me to stay. If I was corrupt, why did they ask me to stay? I just want to work for the people who voted me in,” she said. Party sources said Sanjay Thakur is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party. He could not be contacted.

Rajni Bablu Pandey, meanwhile, went to the party office on Sunday afternoon to get clarity on the action against her, her husband said.

“Yes, she also got the letter but it seems there has been some mistake. We stand by BJP, we are not leaving the party,” said Bablu Pandey, the councillor’s husband, who said he answered her phone since his wife was in a meeting with BJP leaders.

In August last year, AAP had alleged that the brother-in-law of ruling BJP’s councillor of New Ashok Nagar, Rajni Pandey extorted money from people constructing their houses in the area.

Earlier this year, AAP had further alleged that Sanjay Thakur is in nexus with builders and forcibly asks for money from others. A saffron party leader said that the BJP state leadership has received several complaints against Puja Madaan

In an attempt to establish a ‘clean image’ of the party among the voters, the party leadership has suspended the councillors before the civic polls, a senior party leader said. The party leadership do not want to leave any stone unturned to ensure victory in the upcoming civic polls after the party had suffered a humiliating defeat by AAP in 2020 Assembly polls where the BJP could ensure victory just eight seats out of total 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.