The Founder and President of the Bidya Bharti Foundation, Rambilash Agarwal, passed away at midnight yesterday.

According to office bearers of the Foundation, Agarwal had established himself as one of the most reputed and benevolent businessmen, and that it was under his able guardianship that the Bidya Bharti Foundation has four leading educational institutions.

The Foundation runs reputed educational institutions like Delhi Public School, Siliguri, Delhi Public School, Fulbari, Delhi Public School, Joka, Kolkata and Surendra Institute of Engineering and Management at Dagapur in Siliguri.

“With deep sorrow we inform you that our Patron and Guardian Shri Rambilash Agarwal left for his heavenly abode yesterday (26/01/2021) at midnight,” the Foundation said.

Born on 17 August 1929, Agarwal was a resident of Sevoke Road in Siliguri. He is survived by his son Pawan Agarwal and grandson Sharad Agarwal.

“With his sad demise, Shri Rambilash Agarwal has left a void which will never be fulfilled. His services and contribution to the society will be fondly remembered,” the Foundation said.