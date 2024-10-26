Bamboo charcoal protects facial skin from adverse effects of pollution: Study

Amid rising air-pollution, a new medical study has highlighted bamboo charcoal’s effectiveness not only in purifying water but also in protecting facial skin from the adverse effects of contaminated air.

As air pollution continues to surge at a disturbing level, the natural remedy is gaining attention for its skin health benefits.

The study titled “The Versatile Bamboo Charcoal” emphasises that bamboo charcoal, popularly dubbed as the “black diamond”,

helps prevent the accumulation of air-pollution induced toxic elements on the skin. It also acts as a barrier against extreme temperatures, shielding the skin from both heat and cold.

Director Ayouthveda, Dr. Sanchit Sharma, explained the advantages of bamboo charcoal in skincare.

He said, “Ayouthveda charcoal face wash prepared from activated bamboo charcoal effectively cleanse the skin by removing dirt and impurities.

“It protects the skin from pollution and absorbs excess oil, making it easy to remove makeup. It also eliminates sweat and toxins accumulated, for instance, during workouts or after a long day.”

The face wash combines activated bamboo charcoal with nourishing ingredients such as lotus, palash (Butea monosperma), marigold, rose petals, and extracts of sweet lemon and oranges, Dr. Sharma pointed out.

Bamboo charcoal has a rich history in natural acne treatments, used by both men and women for centuries in several Asian countries, where it is revered as the “black diamond of healers”.

The process of creating activated bamboo charcoal involves carbonising harvested bamboo at very high temperatures, enhancing its surface area to weight ratio of about 1200:1. This method not only maximises its effectiveness in absorbing toxins but also makes it a powerful ally in the fight against acne.

As awareness grows, several varieties of bamboo charcoal products are gaining popularity in Asian and European markets, promising a natural solution to many skin issues exacerbated by pollution.

Dr. Sharma stressed the importance of this sustainable resources, stating, “Unlike traditional wood charcoal, bamboo can be harvested without legal restrictions, making it a more accessible and environment-friendly option.”

Bamboo, classified as a grass, is the fastest-growing plant in the world and boasts unique properties that set it apart from regular charcoal. With an absorption rate four times higher and a surface area ten times greater than conventional charcoal, bamboo charcoal also effectively blocks infrared rays, safeguarding the skin from harmful effects.

As pollution levels continue to escalate, the resurgence of bamboo charcoal as a skincare staple offers a promising solution for those seeking to enhance their skin health naturally. With its blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, the “black diamond” is poised to become an essential component in daily skincare routines, helping individuals combat the detrimental effects of pollution while promoting healthier skin.

