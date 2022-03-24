‘Baba Sahab – The Grand Musical’ play concludes today

The program ‘Baba Sahab – The Grand Musical’ based on the life of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar that was organized by Delhi Tourism in association with Delhi Government from 25 February 2022 has concluded today.

The musical play was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to showcase the story of Babasaheb’s life which was being presented in musical form by the artists.

“Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, due to his social service and liberal ideology, was popularly known as ‘babasaheb’. He was the first law minister of India and a strong social informer as well as a leader of various courageous movements against caste-system in India,” stated the press statement issued by Delhi Tourism.

On 23 March, the grand musical show was shown to the 125 students of Child care Institution, which is run by Department of Women & Child Development, Govt of Delhi and this program was also shown to the 120 students of this institution on 8 March and 150 students on 12 March, so that the students should get inspiration from the perseverance of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The students came to know after watching the program that Baba Sahab Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was a great reformer, jurist, economist, orator and anthropologist.

He is commonly known as the father of constitution of India, his ideologies and thoughts were the basis of the Indian constitution. The students got inspired by Baba sahab’s extraordinary personality and the struggles he went through in his childhood and in his young days.