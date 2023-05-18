Atishi issues show-cause notice to engineers over delayed school construction

Taking stringent action against the engineers concerned for the delay in the construction of a school in Rohini Sector 6, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday issued show-cause notice to the engineers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Atishi had inspected the new building block being constructed in a Delhi government school located in Rohini Sector-6. During the inspection, the minister observed delays and negligence in the construction work.

In response to this, the department as per her directions promptly issued notices to the Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. “If the engineers fail to provide a satisfactory response within three days, departmental action will be taken against them,” an official statement said.

On Wednesday morning, during a visit to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Sector-6, Rohini, the Delhi PWD minister discovered that the construction work of the new building block was significantly behind schedule. The tiling, sanitary fittings and other finishing work in the toilet block were incomplete.

Additionally, electrical fittings in the classrooms of the new block were also unfinished. It was observed that while some work was delayed, there was a severe shortage of workers at the site. Furthermore, during the inspection, it was found that the flooring in some rooms was not done properly. The building had paint smudges visible in various places, and the cleaning work was still pending.

Observing all these discrepancies, Atishi reprimanded the engineers and directed the higher officials to take strict action against all those who show laxity in their work. The Delhi PWD Minister said, “The Kejriwal government will not compromise with those who show negligence towards education-related works. We will not tolerate any kind of laxity in the construction of our schools, and anyone found guilty of such actions will not be spared.”

Taking cognizance of the delay, the department has issued notices to the Executive Engineers- Civil and Electrical, seeking their response regarding the reasons behind the negligence. Through the notice, an answer has been sought from the engineers as to why action should not be taken against them. The answer has been sought in three days, and if they fail to reply, strict action will be taken against them. Along with this, the Delhi PWD Minister has directed the agency to eliminate the discrepancies in 10 days to avoid any stringent action by the government.