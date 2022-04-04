Ashok Tanwar, former Congress Haryana chief joins AAP

Putting rest to the speculations, former Congress Haryana party Chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tanwar, however, had quit the Congress in 2019 and joined Trinamool Congress.

Soon after joining the party, Tanwar tweeted, “My commitment to serve people is sacrosanct! As a step forward in my pursuit of public service, I am glad to commit myself to Aam Aadmi Party, which has stood for honest politics and robust governance. My gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal for giving me this opportunity.”

He also extended his greetings to Delhi CM for providing him an opportunity to join the party and termed that AAP stands for “honest politics and robust governance”.

Tanwar further tweeted, “I call upon the youth, marginalized, peasants, poor, women to join this process of reawakening. Let’s join hands to make a Brighter Haryana, a Better Haryana, a Bold Haryana.”

Meanwhile, the former His decision to join the AAP came as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expanding its footprints in the country buoyed by electoral success in Punjab Assembly elections recently.

A former MP from Sirsa in Haryana, Tanwar, was also a president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

Keeping in view the Assembly elections in 2024 in Haryana, Tanwar’s joining the AAP could be expected to come as a shot in the arm and as a part of expansion of base by the party.

After quitting Congress in 2019, Tanwar had launched his own party ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’ in February 2021. Later he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021.

He was also the in-charge of the Indian National Youth Congress (INYC) and known to be a close aide former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

But he quit Congress in October 2019 after a turf war with the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Tanwar had extended his support to Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress.