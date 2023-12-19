Another chilly day with ice-cold winds sweeping throughout the day

Delhiites woke up to another chilly morning on Tuesday even as ice-cold winds kept blowing throughout the day making them shiver.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, the premier weather station in Delhi, recorded the minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

There was haze in the morning at the Safdarjung, the IMD said. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

While officer-goers and schoolchildren had no option but to brave vagaries of nature while commuting to their respective destinations, many others opted to keep themselves indoors sipping hot cups of tea or coffee sitting in front of a bonfire.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the IMD said, “Temperature (24-hr Tendency ℃) over Delhi recorded at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 19th Dec.: Palam: 10.8 (-0.4) Safdarjung: 10.2 (+2.2).”

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning in the National Capital. It has further said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would be around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.