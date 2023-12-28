Amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act soon: Delhi LG office

Delhi is finally on track to notify women-friendly amendments in the Medical Treatment of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the Lieutenant Governor’s office said on Thursday.

These amendments are touted to ensure universal access to comprehensive abortion care and termination of certain pregnancies by a registered medical practitioner (RMP) for women.

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for issuance of notifications of the Statutory Forms under the MTP (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Advertisement

It is over two years since Parliament amended the MTP Act and the Centre’s communication to all states and UTs to notify the same.

The amended Act also has a provision of a medical board to permit a termination beyond 24 weeks under circumstances determined by it.

The Union Health Ministry had communicated to the states and UTs in December 2021, directing them to notify updated Forms I, II & III in the official Gazette under MTP Regulations.

However, Saxena expressed displeasure over the delay in the presentation of the proposal for approval which was communicated to the state by the Central government way back in December 2021. He directed the Health Department to probe into the lapses that led to delay and assign responsibility.

He stressed the need for caution while processing of such important matters in future.

Two years ago in 2021, significant amendments were put in place to the MTP Act, reducing the requirement for opinions from two RMPs to one with up to 20 weeks of gestation.

The salient amendments made in Form-I (RMP Opinion Form) requires name, qualifications and address of only one RMP.

Significantly, the word “Married Woman”, in the earlier form, has been replaced by “Woman” and the word “Husband” has been replaced with partner, the LG office said in a statement.

In the Form II, which stipulates the regulations, three additional sub-heads regarding the duration of pregnancy have been added and reasons for termination of pregnancy have been bifurcated into A,B and C depending on weeks of gestation.

The Form III concerns admission register in which a phrase has been added for pregnancy beyond 24 weeks and names of Medical Board Members have to be mentioned.

The LG was informed that the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD regarding the notification of the statutory forms has been endorsed by the health minister and approved by the chief minister.