Aim of Centre is to turn Delhi into a grand city: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated 3,024 newly-constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’, saying that the aim of the Central government is to turn the national capital into a grand city complete with all amenities in accordance with its status as the capital of the country.

The Prime Minister also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of citizens in Delhi.” Referring to his talk of ‘aspirational society’ from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister said Delhi’s poor and middle class is both aspirational and talented.

“Today is a big day for hundreds of families of Delhi as it is a new beginning for many jhuggi dwelling poor families,” he said. The Prime Minister informed that more than 3000 homes have already been prepared in the first phase of Kalkaji Extension alone. Very soon, other families living in the area will get the opportunity to enter their new homes, he said.

“I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in making Delhi an ideal city,” the Prime Minister said.

Remarking on the development that is witnessed and the dreams that are realised in big cities like Delhi, the Prime Minister said the foundation of such developments and dreams is made up of the hard work and efforts of the poor. “Paradoxically”, he said, “these poor people have been made to live in deplorable conditions. When there is such an imbalance in one single city, who can we think of holistic development? In the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we have to fill this huge gap. That is why, the country is moving on the path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas for everyone’s upliftment.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that for decades, the system of governance in the country was plagued with the mentality that poverty is a poor people’s issue but the government of today belongs to the poor and it is not in its nature to leave them be. He highlighted that the poor remain central to policy formation and decision-making systems and that the government is treating the issues of the urban poor with equal importance.

The Prime Minister said that there were 50 lakh people in Delhi, who did not even have a bank account. That deprived them of any benefit of the banking system. “They were in Delhi but Delhi was very far from them,” he said. This situation was changed by the government and a campaign for financial inclusion via opening accounts was undertaken. This resulted in direct benefits to the poor people of Delhi, including street vendors. He also commented on the ubiquitous penetration of UPI. More than 50 thousand street vendors received financial assistance under the SVANidhi scheme.

The Prime Minister said, “We are ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for the poor in Delhi through ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’.” This proved hugely beneficial for poor segments during the pandemic. Lakhs of eligible vulnerable people are receiving free ration from the central government for the last two years. In Delhi only, more than 2.5 thousand crore Rupees were spent on this, he informed.

The Prime Minister informed that more than 40 lakh poor people in Delhi got the security of insurance. Medical expenses were brought down through Jan Aushadhi Schemes. “When there is this security in life, the poor work hard with all their might without rest. He works to lift himself out of poverty,” he added. The Prime Minister said that all this is done with much fanfare and expansive advertisements. This is because “we live to bring change in your lives”, he said.

Speaking on the topic of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Prime Minister acknowledged the constant worry of the people about the status of their houses. “The central government has also done the work of reducing this concern of the people of Delhi. Work is going on to regularise the houses built in unauthorised colonies of Delhi through the PM-UDAY scheme. Till now thousands of people have taken advantage of this scheme,” he said. He also mentioned that Rs 700 crore have been spent in providing interest subsidies to poor and middle-class families for constructing their own houses.