After losing Delhi elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj turns content creator

After losing the assembly elections from Greater Kailash, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj turned to the digital platform with a channel named ‘Berozgar Neta Ji’ to engage with the people and address their problems.

To introduce his new venture to the public, the AAP leader posted a video on social media with him saying, “The election results on February 8 have brought significant changes to Delhi’s political landscape. For leaders like us, life has taken a 180-degree turn. Many people have been reaching out on WhatsApp and Twitter, asking about my plans and what changes a politician experiences after an election loss. Through this channel, I want to share my journey and address these questions directly.”

The Berozgar Neta Ji YouTube channel will feature daily discussions on a wide variety of topics providing a space for interaction with citizens to engage with Saurabh Bharadwaj and share their thoughts and concerns. Viewers will have the opportunity to submit their questions and suggestions, making the platform an open forum for political discourse.

