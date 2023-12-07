Accused in fatal road accident, driver of car arrested before being released on bail

The driver of a car was arrested on Thursday and was later released on bail in a case of road accident in which an old man died in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, the police said on Thursday.

The elderly man had died after being hit by the car on November 30, the police said. The police traced the vehicle involved in the accident on Wednesday after an investigation.

The offending vehicle, Honda City was zeroed in on the accused and identified him as Tarun Arora, a resident of Kalkaji, according to the police. Recounting the incident, he stated that he was on his way to Kalkaji from GK when suddenly the victim had come in front of his vehicle.

Advertisement

No previous record of involvement in any accident or drunken driving history of the accused was found of the accused, the police added.

The deceased in this case was identified as 72-year-old Ajit Lal Tandon, a resident of C-Block in GK-I.

According to the police, it was on November 30, that a call was received at around 7 pm, at the Greater Kailash-I police station regarding the accident of a person. A police team soon reached the accident site and shifted the injured old man to a nearby hospital. Later, as per the medico-legal case (MLC), he was declared brought dead.

During initial inquiry, it was found that an unknown vehicle hit the deceased, the police said, adding that the district crime team also inspected the accident spot to find out the vehicle and person involved in the matter.