ABVP activists launches hunger strike at DU north campus demanding offline classes

Demanding the reopening of colleges (offline classes), nine ABVP activists launched a hunger strike at Delhi University’s North Campus on Tuesday Left activists were also protesting for the same on the campus on Wednesday. However, Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss its draft undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF).

Meanwhile, eager Delhi University students who were waiting for the reopening of classes after DDMA’s nod for offline classes held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor office on Monday morning. Demanding reopening of the university the students group SFI held placards stating ‘out of service’ outside the VC office. The protest was also supported by the teachers of the University as well.

According to sources more than sixty percent of students of DU are from other states and starting the university means starting the hostels as well which has to be started with Covid 19 protocol.

The DDMA had announced to reopen higher educational institutions and coaching centers, along with schools for classes 9-12, from Monday.

Asked about the reopening of the DU colleges, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had said they would give a few days’ time to the students to return to the campus.

“If the DDMA allows 100 percent seating capacity, we will definitely reopen the campus. But we will give a few days’ time to our students, say 10 days, for returning to the campus since most of the students are from other states. We will formulate our own strategy,” he had

said.

Other student and teacher organisations have also extended support of the protest, claimed the student body.