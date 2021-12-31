AAP submits complaint to police over treatment of patients in ‘unsafe’ North MCD Hospital

Aam Aadmi Party’s North municipal corporation Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel has submitted a complaint in Mukherji Nagar Police Station against BJP leaders over the treatment of patients in the North MCD’s Rajan Babu Hospital despite the hospital’s ‘deplorable state’, informed AAP.

“I inspected the Rajan Babu Hospital and discovered that patients are being treated there despite the hospital’s deplorable state. The corporation has also put up information boards in this regard, clearly stating that the building is unsafe,’ said Goel.

“Raj Iqbal Singh, the Mayor of North MCD, oversees this facility. Continuing treatment in its wards after the Corporation has declared the hospital building dangerous is not only against the Corporation’s rules but also against the patients’ and staff’s best interests,” he added.

AAP leaders including MLA Atishi had conducted a surprise inspection of Rajan Babu Hospital on Thursday.

“We arrived at the BJP-controlled North MCD’s Rajan Babu Hospital. We were standing in front of such a building, where the MCD itself had written, ‘This building is hazardous, do not proceed ahead.’ The building is in such a state that it could collapse at any time,” said Atishi on Thursday.

She further said, “We’ve all heard that there’s corruption in the BJP-run MCD, that there’s extortion, that there’s filth in Delhi, that there’s a parking problem, and that they’re selling parking for pennies, we’ve all heard about the corruption.”

“However, by looking at this hospital today, one can see that the BJP has such a lust for money that they are not only doing corruption but that they also have no sense and have abandoned the people of Delhi to die,” alleged Atishi.

In a letter written to the Station House Officer of Mukherji Nagar Police Station, Vikas Goel demanded that other than the filing of an FIR against the guilty in the case, patients being treated in the dilapidated building should be shifted to a safe place.