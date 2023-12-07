AAP leader calls for global cooperation to combat climate change

Citing the Delhi government’s steps towards conservation of environment, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Reena Gupta said here on Thursday that the power plants that contribute to pollution have been shut and several steps taken to increase green spaces in the national capital.

Gupta is representing Delhi at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, with nearly more than 100 mayors and leaders of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.

Delving into the environmental challenges the national capital is facing, she presented initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the climate crisis.

Additionally, she said “Delhi’s “3i model” for Electric Vehicles (EVs) focuses on Inclusion, incentivization, and Innovation. In the Inclusion phase, stakeholders actively participated in roundtable discussions, incorporating expert feedback. Incentivization involved substantial subsidies, totaling over Rs 169 crore, and tax waivers of 120 crores for 1.2 lakh EVs.”

Gupta said the Innovation aspect introduced a low-cost EV tariff, incentives for E-cycles, the “One Delhi” app, and a 2021 DTL tender for 100 sites charging as low as Rs 3. These measures collectively enhance the visibility of green number plate vehicles in Delhi, contributing to emission-free mobility.

The senior AAP leader further said the Delhi government would continue to focus on building a robust charging infrastructure network. A three-year action plan has been devised to deploy 18,000 charging points by 2025, ensuring convenient access for electric vehicle owners across the city. Consumer awareness campaigns, including the upcoming Switch Delhi campaign, will be conducted to educate and encourage more individuals to embrace electric mobility.

She said with an inclusive approach to address climate change and promote social equity, in October 2019, the Kejriwal government introduced ‘Pink Passes’ to encourage increased usage of public transportation by women. Achieving a significant milestone, buses surpassed the remarkable 100 crore mark. All Delhi buses are equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), Closed circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, Panic buttons along with Bus marshalls. It also widens the window of opportunity for women to join the workforce.

“This intervention has emerged as a trailblazer, demonstrating how free travel can be a powerful tool in empowering women. The rising ridership is a testament to the positive impact and will continue to play a crucial role in promoting long-term environmental sustainability, emphasizing the pivotal role of public transportation in shaping a greener future for the national capital,” Gupta said.

She concluded by adding, “Urgent action on climate change demands global collaboration. No nation can address this challenge alone. We must unite, share knowledge, and implement sustainable policies. Together, we can advance clean technologies and provide support to vulnerable regions. Our shared responsibility requires collective commitment to reduce emissions and protect our planet. It’s time for coordinated global action”.