AAP govt to set up over 1,000 Chhath ghats in Delhi

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said more than 1,000 Chhath ghats will be set up across the city for the convenience of devotees this year.

She said these ghats will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras to the devotees. Additionally, cultural programmes organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several of these ghats.

Atishi, who held a high-level review meeting with all district magistrates for Chhath Puja preparations, also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the Chhath ghats.

She directed the officials to begin the preparation in advance so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment.

“Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people and the Arvind Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees,” the revenue minister noted.

She added that all district magistrates should identify locations for Chhath ghats in their respective districts as per the convenience of devotees. They should also start conducting meetings with local Chhath Puja committees, gather their suggestions, and make preparations accordingly for the successful organization of the puja, the minister added.