‘Aaj Rang Hai’ an art exhibition by Aashima Mehrotra held at IIC, Delhi

An exclusive Visual art exhibition ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ by Ashima Mehrotra is being held at India International Centre, Main Art Gallery in New Delhi.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Justice K S Ahluwalia (Chairman of Railway Claims Tribunal), Ashutosh Gangal (General Manager Northern Railway), and Dinesh K Patnaik (Director General of Indian Council For Cultural Relations).

Aashima Mehrotra, a renowned visual artist said “She has been always motivated towards art since her childhood. Art was her passion, her talent and flair for art was recognized by her father, school teachers and even neighbours”.

As she loved art, painting was her first choice to express her artistic ideas. Ashima was confident that working with visual forms will be the best approach for shaping her ideas.’

As a matter of fact, Aashima is a civil servant and has been working with Indian Railways for the past two decades. Her dedication to art drove her to continue practising art and gradually she became known as a visual artist who successfully polished and matured her painting skills under the guidance of renowned painter Shri Vir Munshi. It has been very significant that Aashima’s working life as a bureaucrat helped her to be an artist in a meaningful way. Her job in Railways and tourism enabled her to get inspired by the diversity of Indian towns and traditional art forms and today she is a well known visual artist.