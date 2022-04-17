9 arrested in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence

A total of 9 people have been arrested as of now in the violence that erupted in the area of Jahangirpuri of Delhi, Police said on Sunday morning.

Police have lodged a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.

During the violence, nine people, including eight policemen were injured.

“A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilians) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable,” said the police official.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. “We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated,” Special Commissioner of Police, Law, and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.

He said the situation was now peaceful and under control.

Severe clashes took place in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi on Saturday evening when the ‘Shobha Yatra’ was being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after the incident of violence and stone-pelting erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra on Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)