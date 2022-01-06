Follow Us:
79th Foundation Day of UCO Bank celebrated

On the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day of the Bank, at the Zonal Office, New Delhi, Mr Sujoy Dutta, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head, UCO Bank, New Delhi garlanded the portrait of the founder of the Bank, Mr Ghanshyam Das Birla.

SNS | New Delhi | January 6, 2022 7:19 pm

Photo: twitter (@UCOBankOfficial)

The 79th Foundation Day of UCO Bank was celebrated on Thursday and a customer meet was organised in all the 83 branches of the Zone located in Delhi-NCR.

Zonal Head Sujoy Dutta and officers and employees of the branches present on the occasion recited UCO Bank’s vision and mission dedicated to the service of the country and the people.

In the Noida Sector 3 branch of the Bank, blankets were distributed among 50 poor and needy people in the presence of Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head Sujoy Dutta.

