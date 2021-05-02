The national capital reported the highest Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday after 412 patients suffering from the coronavirus disease died in the last 24 hours.

The toll has risen to 16,559 whereas the infection tally is increased to 11,74,552 after 25,219 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin by the Delhi government showed.

However, a fall of new cases was reported on Saturday. Delhi had reported 27,047 Covid-19 cases on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased by 37 in the last one day, as 375 deaths were recorded a day ago.

At present, the number of active cases in the national capital stands at 96,747 with a positivity rate of 31.61. The positivity rate witnessed a decline by 1.08 percentage points, as the rate stood at 32.69 per cent on Friday, the bulletin showed.

As many as 79,780 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Saturday, in comparison to 82,745 done on Friday. Testing in Delhi decreased by nearly 3,000 in the last 24 hours. The number of total tests conducted so far amounts to 17,231,565.

More than 27,000 patients recovered from Friday, taking the total recoveries to 1,061,246 on Saturday. The number of recoveries has increased by 2,133 in the past day.

The cumulative positivity rate of the national capital stands at 6.82 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.41, marginally up from Friday, according to the data in the health bulletin.

The rapid rise in the number of cases in Delhi made chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extend the lockdown for another week. This is the second time the lockdown is extended in Delhi, which was first imposed on April 19.