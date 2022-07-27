4 NCR hospitals raided by I-T in tax evasion case

The Income Tax Department was conducting search operations on the premises of four renowned private hospitals in Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram for allegedly evading taxes, sources said.

The I-T Department has so far not officially reacted to the raids.

The hospitals, which were being raided include ORG hospital, SSB hospital, Accord Hospital and Sarvodaya Hospital.

According to sources, the search operation was going on in Sector 11 and 12 of Noida and in different sectors of Faridabad and Gurugram.

A 14 – 15 member team of the I-T department was present at each hospital. They were scanning the transactions of the last three years of these hospitals.

The documents related to the business dealings were also being examined.

To assist the I-T officials, a team from the local police station was also present at the hospitals.