27 medical oxygen plants inaugurated in Delhi: Sisodia

As part of its efforts to become self-reliant in the matter of medical oxygen supply, the Delhi government today inaugurated 27 PSA plants of 31 metric tonne capacity and two cryogenic oxygen refilling plants of 12 metric tonne capacity across government hospitals in the city.

This move came in view of the feared third wave of Covid-19 cases rising anytime in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two oxygen plants, one each at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in East Delhi.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated three oxygen plants at LNJP Hospital and one at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, having capacities of 5.31 MT and 1.80 MT, respectively. The minister also inaugurated two cryogenic refilling plants of 12 MT capacity near Siraspur Hospital. Apart from this, several MLAs also inaugurated PSA plants set up in their respective areas.

Despite a sharp drop in the rate of Covid-19 infections in Delhi, the Kejriwal government is working on war-footing to strengthen the health infrastructure in view of the potential threat of the pandemic hitting the people again. The government is making its hospitals self-sufficient to prevent any oxygen crisis in the future.

In this regard, Manish Sisodia said the Kejriwal government would not let the lack of oxygen take place in any hospital in Delhi this time.

The rate of coronavirus infection in Delhi has come down substantially, but the government is fully prepared to handle any future crisis. The Delhi government is setting up PSA plants to reduce the dependence of hospitals on taking oxygen from outside the city. Other hospitals can also refill oxygen cylinders from these plants during emergencies.

Sisodia said, “The Kejriwal government will ensure that no hospital in Delhi faces oxygen shortage.”

Delhi witnessed an overwhelming demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19. On many occasions, the hospitals even had to face an acute shortage of oxygen. Now the Delhi government is making the hospitals in the city self-sufficient to provide for their oxygen needs. The government is also increasing the number of oxygen beds to be available in the hospitals, he added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “With the help of these PSA plants, a large part of oxygen production can be done in the Delhi government’s hospitals.”