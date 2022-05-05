‘25,000 households of East Delhi to get 100% sewer connectivity’

The Delhi government has chalked out a mega-plan for the development of free sewer connections, new sewer lines, and RO plants in the state.

To meet the long pending demand of the same, under this plan, the city government will provide 25,000 households in East Delhi with 100% sewer connectivity for free. “These free sewer connections will be provided under ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna’ and the regions of Karawal Nagar & Mustafabad will benefit the most out of it,” said the Delhi government spokesperson.

Sewer connectivity in these colonies will prevent 2.5 crore litres of untreated waste from falling into the Yamuna. New 25KM & 10KM sewer lines will be laid in Burari and Narela too, benefitting lakhs of residents of the region. The Delhi Government will further install 30 RO plants in JJ clusters, and the existing tanker system will end soon.

Water Minister and DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain chaired a board meeting with senior officials today and took major decisions pertaining to the government’s vision of a clean Yamuna by 2025 and to provide round-the-clock clean drinking water to the people of Delhi.

Besides, the Delhi government has decided to upgrade and comprehensively operate and maintain the 40 MGD Rithala sewage treatment plant (STP) on a unique financial model to reinforce quality.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also planned to create a lake on 100 acres of land at Iradatnagar which will be fed from the treated water of this STP.

“This will enable the recharge of groundwater via the lake and it would also serve as a recreational spot for those living nearby,” stated a Delhi government spokesperson.

To cater to the long-standing issue of treating the increased ammonia in raw water being received from Haryana, the Board today approved the work of rehabilitating the existing non-functional water treatment plant into a 6 MGD water treatment plant to treat ammonia up to 10 ppm.