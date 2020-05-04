AIIMS today confirmed 22 fresh corona positive cases which include frontline warriors like doctors, paramedics, nurses and guard of hospital. In view of the risk involved in the work of front line warriors, Indian Armed forces today felicitated COVID-19 warriors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

These include doctors, nurses, wardboys , safai Karamcharis and other staff who are in frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

During a programme, Army played Band in the hospital , after which armed forces representative felicitated Covid warriors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Meanwhile, AIIMS RDA wrote a letter of gratitude for army personnel expressing gratitude for the respect they have shown to corona warriors.

Indian Air Force also showered flower petals on the hospital and fighter jets flew over the hospital as mark of respect to COVID-19 warriors.

According to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr D S Rana, “We are thankful to our Armed forces to increase the moral of our healthcare workers in this fight against COVID-19.”