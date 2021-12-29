Delhi Police issues advisory for traffic arrangements ahead of New Year’s Eve

With Covid restrictions in place and keeping in view the New Year celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year.

There will be well-laid arrangements covering the whole of Delhi where such celebrations shall be organized. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

However, strict compliance of orders of Yellow alert and DDMA’s guidelines will be implemented.

Following restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on 31 December in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year Celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond roundabout Mandi House, Bengali Market, and nearby areas.

No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those who are carrying valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels/restaurants stated Traffic Police.

Motorists can park their vehicles at Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House, and adjoining areas.

Limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorized or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted.

However, Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected.