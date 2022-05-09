As the country is opening up post-Covid, the people are traveling once again. Travelers have one pressing problem and that is to keep their luggage in a safe location as it is not always possible to carry all the luggage from one location to the other.

Now Lugsto, ‘India ka Cloakroom’ comes to their assistance bringing affordable and convenient luggage storage solutions. It is the front-runner in the segment with a presence in 48 locations with over 200 stores.

Lugsto serves thousands of travelers including defense personnel and has recently expanded its profile and added Kashmiri Gate in Delhi, a key transit point, to its area of influence.

“Kashmiri Gate is a vital point in the itinerary of travelers where there was no storage space facility for a short-term duration. Lugsto ventured into this territory to cater to the increasing demands of travelers including our soldiers. We also operate close to major transit areas and key tourist spots,” said Vidyanand Tripathi, Co-founder & Director–Operations, Lugsto.

For a short duration, the startup offers multiple affordable luggage storage solutions. For the Army personnel who have to crisscross Delhi on transfer-posting, or leave, It is a blessing.

The startup already offers convenient luggage storage locations close to major transit areas and key tourist spots. Travelers can book their luggage online or through a mobile app, and they receive an email confirming the coordinates. OTP-based verification ensures the security of luggage pickup. Importantly, the heavy luggage is fully insured to the tune of Rs 5000. Lugsto facility at Kashmiri Gate has a covered area of 510 Sq ft, of which 30 percent is reserved for the army personnel and operates 24×7.

“Heavy luggage slows travelers down. To enable seamless and holistic stow solutions, we ventured into the segment to serve our soldiers and travelers and provide world-class cloakroom facilities that are safe and secure which are affordable, and located at convenient points suiting varied luggage storage requirements. Lugsto is focused on creating more space in ever-expanding cities, by solving the problem caused by the lack of short-term storage solutions,” says Manish Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO of Lugsto. The company has also tied up with IRSDC to operate cloakrooms at all the stations managed under IRSDC.