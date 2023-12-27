10,000 experts from 119 countries to assemble near Hyderabad for global peace

International representatives of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP) on Wednesday announced a massive and innovative demonstration of the means to end war and create peace.

Starting on December 29 and running for two weeks, 10,000 advanced experts in the Transcendental Meditation (TM) and TM-Sidhi programmes from 119 countries are gathering at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad to demonstrate what the scientists called “the proven consciousness-based approach to creating world peace.”

Principal speaker at the conference Dr Tony Nader, a Harvard and MIT-trained medical doctor and neuroscientist, chairman of GUSP, successor to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and leader of the Transcendental Meditation organizations worldwide, said: “We now have a scientifically proven technology to create immediate world peace.”

Dr Nader further said, “Never before have so many experts in these consciousness technologies gathered in one place, and from so many countries.”