Delhi: Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres, waterlogging situation improve

As per Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday against 207.58 m yesterday morning.

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, it said.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday. At 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres.

However, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert restricting movement on Bhairon marg due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge as water slowly recedes.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch”, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said, adding nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging.

New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.