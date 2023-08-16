Delhi woman kills minor son of live-in partner, stuffs his body in bed box

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing the son of her live-in partner and stuffing his body in a bed box, according to the police.

The accused identified as Pooja Kumari, a resident of Ranhola, killed 11-year-old Divyansh, the son of her live-in-boyfriend Jitender.

The police further said that the accused killed the minor on August 10, holding him responsible for his father not divorcing his wife.

“The accused strangulated the child when he was sleeping in his house and then concealed his dead body inside the bed,” the officials said.

The police, however, have registered a case at Inderpuri police station of New Delhi under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advertisement

On Thursday, around 8.30 pm, police received information from BLK Hospital that a boy had been brought dead and there were strangulation marks on his neck.

Police, after that, started a probe into the matter and during the investigation, footage from a CCTV camera was examined.

“It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was the woman, Pooja Kumari,” a senior police officer said, adding that the accused had strangled the child to death when he was sleeping and then concealed his body inside the bed box.

Police checked the footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

As per the police, accused Pooja got reportedly married to Jitender, on October 17 in 2019 in Arya Samaj Mandir.

“As Jitender was already married and had a son, he assured her that he will get married in Court after getting a divorce from his wife. Jitender and Pooja started living together in a rented house. Meanwhile, a quarrel started between Jitender and Pooja on the point of divorcing his wife. After some time Jitender refused to get divorced from his wife,” the official said.

After some time, Jitender moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife, police said.

He had moved out in December last year, and Pooja Kumari was furious about it. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son, the police added.

On Thursday, she met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender’s house, police said.

“They reached JJ Colony, Inderpuri (Jitender house) where the door was found open and Divyansh alias Bittoo was sleeping. Finding a golden chance, she strangulated him. Thereafter, she took out clothes from the bed and put the boy inside the bed and fled away from the spot after locking the door,” the police said.

She murdered the boy in revenge as Jitender was refusing to live with her, officials added.