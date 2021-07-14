Wednesday morning Delhi woke up to an overcast sky with the dark clouds all set to pour down on the second day of the much-awaited monsoon season, as was reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a day before.

The joy of rain is always almost short-lived in the National Capital as it is overshadowed by the unpleasant sight of waterlogging, overflowing, drains, and massive traffic snarls stretching beyond the sight and control.

In a few cases, there is a veritable risk of pedestrians stepping onto a huge crater on the road or god forbid, in an open or broken manhole.

As for the vehicles, the lower ones are at a greater risk of getting drowned/swept away.

The ones with the advantage of height are too at risk of getting submerged and coming to a standstill.

Authorities may kindly take notice and fix the problem.

(Images: Rajesh Gupta)