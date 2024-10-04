Delhi villagers will begin an indefinite strike from Oct 6 if their demands are not met: Khap leader

Residents from 360 villages of Delhi will gather at the Jantar Mantar starting October 6 for an indefinite protest, demanding solutions to their long-standing issues, announced Palam 360 head Chaudhary Surender Solanki here on Friday.

According to Solanki, the people of Delhi’s rural areas have been facing severe shortages in basic amenities and are angered by the continued neglect from authorities.

He emphasized that while villagers have played a vital role in Delhi’s development and security, they continue to suffer from broken roads, clogged drains, and poor infrastructure.

Advertisement

Many villages resemble slums, with widespread filth and fear of disease outbreaks, he said.

“We have been facing hardships for years. This time, we are determined to continue our fight until all our problems are fully resolved in writing, and we will not be satisfied with mere assurances,” said Solanki.

Solanki mentioned that two key demands were met after their September 15 Mahapanchayat at the Jantar Mantar.

The long-pending mutation process has been restarted, and the ban on installing electricity meters in villages has been lifted. He thanked Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor for these steps but emphasized that more issues remain unresolved.

He called on the Delhi government, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and current Chief Minister Atishi, to fulfill their promise of exempting village residents from paying house tax.

Solanki pointed out that while the announcement had been made earlier by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, it has yet to be officially notified. He urged the government to issue the notification as soon as possible.

At the Mahapanchayat, villagers decided that if all their demands are not met within 15 days, they will begin an indefinite strike on October 6.

Solanki also cautioned that if their problems are not solved, they will boycott the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. “No political party will be allowed to seek votes in our villages unless they address our concerns,” he said.

They stressed that they have no conflict with any political party but will oppose any party that ignores their issues while supporting those that help resolve them.