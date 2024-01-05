Delhi khap leaders unhappy with AAP for not selecting rural leaders for RS nomination

Khap leaders of Delhi’s rural belt on Friday expressed displeasure over the AAP not selecting any representative from the region as the party nominees for the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP has announced the name of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and Rajya Sabha MPs–Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the upcoming elections to three seats of Upper House from Delhi.

A meeting, led by Palam 360 Khap pradhan Chaudhary Surender Singh Solanki, was held and the participants hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not nominating any representative from the Delhi villages to the Upper House of Parliament.

Speaking during the meeting, Solanki said Delhi’s villages have had immense contribution in the nation’s culture and history, adding that the previous generations from this region had fought foreign invaders and also participated in the freedom struggle.

“The ruling dispensation in Delhi did not think of including a single representative from the 360 villages for the Rajya Sabha nomination. The party will face the consequences of its action in the upcoming polls,” he said.

The khap leader added that the rural belt has given several councilors and MLAs to the party.

Several leaders from Delhi’s villages took part in the meeting. Chawdhary Dhara Singh Pradhan of Bawana, Chaudhary Naresh Pradhan of Lado Sarai, Rao Tribhuvan Singh Surehda, Rajendra Dagar from Jharoda and others were in attendance.