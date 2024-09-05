Delhi to use drones for air quality monitoring in 21-point action plan: Rai

In a first, Delhi’s Environment Department will use drones for real-time air quality monitoring at pollution hotspots as part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan (WAP) to curb air pollution during the upcoming winters, city’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The minister stated that this year’s plan will expand from last year’s 15-point action plan to a 21-point programme. The new measures will include hotspot monitoring through drones, with the Environment Department, DPCC, MCD, Delhi Traffic Police, DDA, and DSIIDC appointed as nodal agencies.

He added that the formation of a special task force to tackle pollution will be part of the plan, along with the operation of mobile anti-smog guns under the PWD and MCD.

The 21-point Winter Action Plan will also address controlling vehicular pollution, stubble burning, the Green War Room and Green Delhi App, increasing green cover/tree plantation, real-time Source Apportionment Study, establishing an e-waste eco park, banning firecrackers, implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), controlling open garbage burning, and other measures, Rai added.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that 35 departments participated in an important meeting regarding the WAP aimed at combating air pollution.

Rai said that the Kejriwal government will prepare a Winter Action Plan focusing on 21 key points to address the issue. For the first time, drone monitoring will be employed to reduce pollution at the city’s hotspots.

According to the minister, a special task force will be formed, and the concerned departments have been instructed to submit their action plans for WAP by September 12.

He further informed that the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday was attended by officials from the Environment Department, DPCC, Forest Department, Development Department, Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), CPWD, DDA, Delhi Police, DTC, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Education Department, DMRC, PWD, Transport Department, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, NDMC, and other agencies.

Rai stated that all concerned departments have been assigned specific responsibilities for the 21 focus points, based on which the anti-pollution plan will be developed.

This year’s WAP includes measures to address hotspots, vehicle and dust pollution, work-from-home policies, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution, upgrading the war room and Green App, dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states, and preparations for odd-even vehicle schemes and artificial rain as emergency measures.

Rai further informed that the government has intensified its preparations to deal with the pollution problem during the winter season.