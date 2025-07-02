Delhi to be developed as tourism hub with boat rides, winter festival, and international film fest: Minister

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the Tourism Department proposed a plan to develop Delhi as a tourism hub. The proposal was presented at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of senior officials from the departments of Law & Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Tourism, and Art, Culture, and Language.

A senior official from the Tourism Department elaborated on the department’s vision, that includes launching a boat tour from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur Shani Mandir, hosting an International Film Festival, and organising an annual Winter Festival featuring cultural programmes, music, and food events. These initiatives are aimed at rebranding Delhi and showcasing its diverse tourist destinations.

The department also plans to position Delhi as a key film production centre and promote tourism through the development of a new circuit connecting the War Memorial, Kartavya Path, and the Prime Minister’s Museum.

Plans to construct a new guest house in the capital were also discussed during the meeting.

To provide a platform for identifying and nurturing the potential of Delhi’s youth, the Department of Art, Culture, and Language proposed launching a Talent Hunt Scheme. In addition to the talent hunt programmes, the Labour Department laid out plans to establish a Welfare Board, which will be tasked with organising job fairs aimed at facilitating recruitment for workers in the unorganised sector.

The review meeting, chaired by Kapil Mishra, Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, also stressed that the proposed job fairs are a key government priority, intended to create large-scale employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

According to the official document, while concluding the meeting, Mishra instructed all officials to complete development work within the stipulated timeline, ensuring transparency and efficiency so that the benefits of these schemes directly reach the public.