Delhi teen stabbed after protesting inappropriate comment on girl; accused on the run

A teenager was allegedly stabbed by two acquaintances after he objected to their inappropriate behavior towards a passing girl in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, when the victim, Ajeem, a resident of Old Seelampur, was attacked by two of his acquaintances while descending the staircase of his building.

“We received information at the Gandhi Nagar police station about the stabbing incident, which took place at around 8:30 in the morning,” according to police sources.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, the investigating officer came to know that the injured youth had already been admitted to SDN Hospital by a Police Control Room (PCR) van for medical treatment.

At the hospital, Ajeem was found to be conscious and fit for a statement, on which his complaint was registered by the police officials.

In his statement, the victim stated that the two accused, identified as Shane Alam (21) and Shadab (25), both hailing from the same building, were known to him.

The victim continued by saying that the altercation allegedly began on Wednesday when Alam passed an inappropriate comment at a girl who was passing by.

At this instance, the victim confronted him, which led to a heated argument amongst them which was later settled by the intervention of his brother and maternal uncle, with no prior police complaint made.

However, the situation escalated the next morning when Shadab allegedly restrained Ajeem on the staircase while Alam pulled out a thread trimmer from his pocket and stabbed him in the right side of his abdomen.

On which, the victim was immediately shifted to the hospital by his uncle, Mahfooz Ali, who also handed over the weapon used in the attack to medical officials, which has since been seized by the police.

“The complainant and accused are known to each other. A thread trimmer used in the assault has been recovered, and further investigation is ongoing,” said an official from the Shahdara district police.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. Furthermore, police have confirmed that both suspects are currently absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.