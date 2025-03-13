Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta interacts with delegation of Ladakh students

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday met a delegation of students from Leh- Ladakh who are here to foster cultural cohesion and national unity.

The delegation’s visit is part of the Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU), an initiative of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Gupta, while addressing the students, reminisced his own college days and shared his insights on leadership and experience from his youth. He revealed that he was an elected student union representative at Delhi University and discussed the historical importance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly building and mentioned plans to transform it into a national heritage site.

The students were also informed about the solemn fact that many freedom fighters were executed at gallows constructed within the assembly premise, describing the assembly as a “temple of sacrifice” that honors their memories.

Gupta praised the SERU initiative for its role in promoting national unity and celebrating India’s cultural diversity.

He emphasized that such initiatives are valuable for showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and connecting people to their roots.

He expressed optimism that the world is looking to India with hope and that the collective effort of 1.4 billion Indians can help establish the country as a global leader.

This meaningful interaction with students served to inspire the young participants and reinforce the importance of integrity in public life and appreciate India’s diversity while recognizing the importance of national Unity, he said.

The students, who were present as SERU representatives, included Dorjay Namgyal, Sangyas Karchung, Sonam Angmo, Irfan Haider, Sonam Dolker, Tashi Nurboo, Stanzin Dolma, Stobdan Paldan Rigzen Dolma, Padma Yangskit and others.