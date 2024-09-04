Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is a monument of govt’s failure: Gupta

Launching a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Wednesday criticised its Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, terming it a failure in the wake of an order to shut B Tech branches across its campuses.

Gupta has also condemned forced relocation of students in this connection, and said,”It’s a disgrace that the B Tech program, typically one of the most sought-after courses, couldn’t even attract 20 students at DSEU. This spectacular failure exposes Kejriwal’s education revolution for what it truly is- a monumental fraud,” Gupta claimed.

The BJP leader further said, “The state of DSEU is appalling. Over 60 per cent of seats remained vacant this academic year, despite multiple rounds of counseling. In a desperate move, they’ve had to discontinue a staggering 40 skill development programs. Many campuses lack even basic amenities like regular water and electricity connections. There’s a glaring absence of labs, equipment, and qualified instructors,” Gupta claimed.

The saffron party MLA also claimed that part-time faculty haven’t received their salaries for over a year, and further alleged that the university lacks AICTE approval for courses under its purview, severely eroding public trust.

He also alleged that the 4-5 times fee hike that has made the university unaffordable, is completely contradicting AAP’s promises of accessible education.

The BJP leader added, “Even the staff members have expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the university’s abysmal functioning. They report that the government is making no meaningful efforts to improve the situation. The lack of proper funding from GNCTD for creating essential infrastructure has crippled the university’s ability to operate effectively.”

“Is this Kejriwal’s idea of world-class education?” Gupta questioned, adding that, “DSEU stands as a stark monument to AAP’s incompetence and false promises.”

Gupta has demanded that Arvind Kejriwal must issue a white paper on the status of these failed institutions, and added that people of Delhi have a right to know how their money was being utilised.