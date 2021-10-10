Delhi reports 30 new Covid cases, no death

The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday.

One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088. On Saturday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. A total of 62,450 tests — 43,170 RT-PCR and 19,280 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

As many as 52 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent. On Thursday, 44 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,166 in the national capital, including 14,13,701 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 377, of which 107 are in home isolation.