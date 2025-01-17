Delhi polls: Police register 244 cases for MCC violation, seizes liquor, drugs

The Delhi Police have registered 244 cases for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, 152 cases for keeping unlicensed arms, 25,000 liters of liquor valued at more than Rs 75 lakh, and seized drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore, as per the police data between January 7 to 16 that was released on Friday.

Additionally, over Rs 1.84 crore in cash and 37 kilograms of silver have neen seized while 9,558 people have been arrested under the provisions of preventive action and Excise Act, the data added.

The Delhi Police have geared up for the smooth conduct of assembly polls with adequate security measures for the security of nominees carrying out rallies, road shows and strict enforcement of the MCC guidelines issued by Election Commission for free and fair elections.

To ensure free, fair and peaceful Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi, the police are ensuring effective and strict implementation of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines and are adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards any violation with regard to model code of conduct, it said in a statement.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.