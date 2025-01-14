Delhi polls: AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes aims at BJP over no CM face

As the battle for Delhi heats up, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday hit out at the rival BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls, alleging internal discord within the party.

He took a dig at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and claimed that he was under pressure to deny speculations about being considered for the top post.

Advertisement

“After Arvind Kejriwal openly challenged Bidhuri to a debate on their visions for Delhi, we learned from sources that his name was being considered as BJP’s CM face. Bidhuri is a strong contender and has the qualities to become their CM. But as soon as this news surfaced, the BJP leaders started fighting among themselves,” Singh said during a press conference here.

Advertisement

“Now Bidhuri is saying he is not the CM face. Then who is? Where is the BJP taking its ‘baraat’ without a ‘groom’? This is dangerous. Elections will be over and Delhiites will still not know who the BJP’s CM face is,” he added.

Reiterating the AAP’s position, he said, “For us, Arvind Kejriwal is the clear CM face and his vision for Delhi speaks for itself.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also accused BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and called for the suspension of the district magistrate and the station house officer of Delhi Police to ensure a fair investigation.

He alleged that Verma distributed spectacles and money, breaching the MCC.

“The Election Commission, Delhi Police, DM, and SHO are all too scared of the BJP to speak out. Despite evidence of violations, the DM and SHO claim there is no proof. The Election Commission needs to act impartially or the MCC will continue to be openly violated,” Singh said.

On January 9, the Election Commission had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to investigate AAP’s complaint against Verma. The complaint alleged MCC violations and irregularities in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.