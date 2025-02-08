Delhi poll results: BJP’s Sirsa wins from Rajouri Garden, dedicates victory to PM, HM

BJP nominee Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from the Rajouri Garden constituency in Delhi defeating his nearest rival from AAP Dhanwati Chandela by a margin of 18,190 votes.

He has dedicated his victory to prime minister Narender Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The victorious candidate said, “With Waheguru’s blessings and the unwavering support of the people, I have won by 18,190 votes.

This victory is dedicated to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, whose visionary leadership has strengthened Delhi and the nation.” “A heartfelt thanks to every BJP karyakarta and voter for their trust,” he posted on X.

Thanking the voters of the constituency, Sirsa wrote, “i express my heartfelt gratitude to all you God-like people for blessing me with a huge number of votes. This victory is the victory of your faith in the policies of BJP. Together we will fulfill the dream of all-round development of the region.” The BJP candidate secured a total of 64,132 votes against 45,942 votes polled by his nearest rival Chandela. Congress candidate Dharampal Chadela managed only 3,198 votes.