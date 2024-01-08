Delhi Police’s podcast “Kissa Khaki Ka” completes 100 episodes

Kissa Khaki Ka, a weekly podcast by the Delhi Police with the stories of its personnel and their grit and determination towards serving public, has completed the benchmark of 100 episodes, the police said on Monday.

The Delhi Police is the lone police department across the country that runs a regular podcast aired every Sunday at 2 pm.

The programme covers a stories ranging from crimes like murder, abduction and cybercrime to stories of support and humanity.

These podcasts are prepared under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa.

On the occasion of the 100th episode, the police did a special video feature narrating the role of those who have been behind the microphone, from the rank of constables to the deputy commissioners of police.

Kissa Khaki Ka was conceived and narrated by India’s leading prison reformer and educator Dr. Vartika Nanda while the well-equipped social media team of the Delhi Police handles all the production works of these podcasts.

The initiative encourages the force and is like a tribute to its personnel as it recounts stories of grit and determination of Delhi Police personnel who dedicate their lives to a challenging service with valor, bravery and humanity.

Kissa Khaki Ka began its journey on January 16, 2022 with a hope and commitment to bridge the gap between the police forces and the common masses.

Story of a Delhi Police constable, who started a school for slum children, was among the first to be featured on Delhi Police’s podcast.

These tales are worth showcasing as they, in a way, make people understand their police force better and reminds them to appreciate these hidden heroes in the uniform, also restoring hope in the system.