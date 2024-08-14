Delhi Police tightens security for Independence Day celebrations

The Delhi Police is exercising heightened vigilance this Independence Day, taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the celebrations, especially around the Red Fort.

In the event, a drone or suspicious object is spotted in the sky during the festivities, and if the police are unable to neutralise it, there is a protocol to immediately relocate the VVIPs to a secure location. Police have been instructed to identify these safe spots in advance.

During a meeting with senior police officers on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued strict instructions that the selection of secure locations should be well-planned and that rehearsals should be conducted in advance to ensure readiness.

Advertisement

To enhance security during the Independence Day celebrations, approximately 800 CCTV cameras have been installed. The police stated that the upgraded surveillance system is designed to minimise human error and ensure that any suspicious activities are detected and addressed promptly.

Speaking to a news agency, Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP North Delhi, asserted that an adequate number of CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Red Fort. He emphasised that the use of advanced analytics will significantly reduce the chances of lapses in security arrangements.

Meena added that the analytics will be closely monitored, with any incidents being responded to swiftly.

Officials explained that the new system is capable of identifying various forms of suspicious behaviour. For example, if an unattended bag is detected near the Red Fort, the analytics will immediately alert the monitoring staff. The system can also track and analyse individual movements, identifying patterns such as repeated presence in specific areas or unusual behaviour.

To further strengthen security, the area around the Red Fort has been divided into multiple zones, each equipped with surveillance cameras. A temporary control room has been set up within the Red Fort premises, staffed round the clock by various security agencies to oversee operations and coordinate responses.

As part of the heightened security measures, more than 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police officers and paramilitary forces, will be deployed in and around the Red Fort and other key locations in central and North Delhi.

Recently, a team from central intelligence agencies, along with other security agencies, conducted a security review meeting at the Red Fort in preparation for the Independence Day event.

The review meeting, held in the backdrop of a recent attack on former US President Donald Trump at a public event, led to the decision to implement additional security measures to ensure a higher level of vigilance at this high-profile event, reliable sources said.