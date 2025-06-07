Delhi Police steps up security, monitors social media for peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, elaborate security measures were implemented across the national capital by Delhi Police, with special attention to social media monitoring to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful celebration.

In order to maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces, and local police teams have been mobilized, said a police official.

“We are closely monitoring social media for any misinformation or attempts to incite communal tension. Action will be taken against violators as per law,” the cop mentioned.

The officer added that open-air animal sacrifices, prayers in public spaces without permission, and the sacrifice of prohibited animals are not allowed during the festival.

“Foot patrolling, drone surveillance in sensitive zones, and enhanced night vigilance are part of our comprehensive safety strategy,” the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh carried out foot patrolling in various areas to assess the security arrangements firsthand.

During the visit, he also held meaningful interactions with the Imaams of nearby mosques, focusing on key issues such as safety protocols, crowd control, and coordinated efforts to ensure a safe and festive Eid.

In East Delhi, Station House Officer (SHO) Pandav Nagar visited Kotla Idgah and held discussions with local Imaams to ensure coordinated crowd management and security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that such meetings are being held across the city to streamline preparations.