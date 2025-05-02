Delhi Police solves armed robbery in Central Delhi, arrest five

In a significant breakthrough, the Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has solved a sensational armed house robbery case in the Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi.

According to officials, five people were arrested in the case, including the mastermind, Manish.

On April 30 four men barged into a house in Anand Parbat, held the complainant captive at gunpoint, and decamped with approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash and two mobile phones. The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS Act.

Through meticulous investigation and analysis of CCTV footage from over 100 cameras, the police established the entry and exit route of the accused.

A dedicated team conducted raids in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, and UP and apprehended the five accused persons.

The accused had planned the robbery as an act of revenge against the complainant’s brother, with whom he had a previous dispute.

The police have recovered ₹11.45 lakh cash, a country-made pistol, three brand-new mobile phones, and a motorcycle purchased from the looted amount.

The accused have varying criminal antecedents, with Manish having 27 previous cases against him.

The police are still searching for the sixth accused while efforts are being made to recover the remaining looted amount.