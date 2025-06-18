Delhi Police, social welfare, education dept. work together for de-addiction: Ravinder Indraj

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, chairing a review meeting with the Delhi Police on Wednesday, emphasized cooperation among different departments in de-addiction efforts ahead of International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking to be observed on June 26.

During the meeting, Singh reviewed the progress of the district-level events planned for June 26 and instructed that these be made more impactful and participatory.

Advertisement

He stressed the importance of reaching out to marginalized and economically weaker sections with awareness campaigns and suggested the identification of 64 hotspot areas for street play performances to ensure effective outreach.

Advertisement

The minister underscored the importance of sensitizing students at the school level about the physical, mental and financial harm caused by drug addiction within families.

He recommended promotion of dialogues and motivational activities such as street plays, poster exhibitions, and inspirational speeches among the youth to address the dangers of substance abuse.

The minister also directed the district-level social welfare teams to work in collaboration with local MLAs and District Magistrates for a more effective de-addiction campaign. “A Drug-Free, Healthy, and Empowered Delhi’ is our collective resolve and to realize this, the active participation of society, educational institutions, and voluntary organizations is essential,” he said.